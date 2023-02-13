Mango just opened its first Canadian store in Toronto and here's what it looks like

The chic-yet-accessible Spanish fashion brand Mango has, at long last, physically arrived in Canada, giving Toronto shoppers another 5,000 square feet of brick-and-mortar retail space in which to browse, explore and buy.

Founded in Catalonia circa 1984, Mango already has hundreds of stores across the world, but its new flagship location at Yorkdale Shopping Centre marks the brand's first formal foray into Canada.

While Torontonians had been able to purchase Mango products from The Bay for years, the launch of the brand's first Canadian standalone store is huge for local fans — if only because it's a sign of more Toronto locations to come.

The Spanish clothing design and manufacturing giant previously announced in July that it had planned to open 20 new physical stores across Canada alongside a dedicated Canadian e-commerce site.

Six stores in the Toronto area are slated to open in 2023, according to the company's July announcement, though exact dates and locations for these shops have yet to be revealed.

What we do is that the brand-new Yorkdale store is huge.

You'll find Mango's Canadian flagship in a space vacated by Victoria's Secret during the pandemic, facing Hudson's Bay and Harry Rosen.

The retailer carries both womenswear and menswear across a broad range of categories, including outerwear, denim, swim, casual, work, formal, athletic wear and accessories.

"Toronto will be the entry point for Mango in Canada," said a PR rep for the company in an email celebrating the store's opening last week.

"The European brand and leading international fashion retailer is bringing its renowned beautiful and chic garments at affordable prices to Canada."

Often compared to retailers like Zara, Topshop, Anthropologie, Free People, H&M and others (depending on the line,) Mango's collections are said to "explore the latest trends through a Mediterranean lens in order to project a genuine interpretation of contemporary fashion."

Unlike some global retailers, the brand has a distinct look — laid back yet sophisticated with plenty of European charm and famously-colourful accents.

"Mango's story began in 1984 when it opened its first store on Paseo de Gracia in Barcelona and has since grown globally with a presence in more than 115 markets and a network of more than 2500 physical points of sale," said a PR rep for Mango to blogTO.

"Since inception, Mango has placed creativity and design at the forefront of its brand, implementing constant innovation into its strategy."

From jackets and sweaters to jewellery and bags, the Spanish brand has a range of accessible prices for modern Canadian shoppers — not to mention frequent sales, similar to other retailers in its category.

As of press time, Mango's Canadian website is selling bags for up to 70 per cent off, bringing this $150 crochet shopper down to less than $80, and this peachy fluorescent shoulder bag down to just $30 CAD.

Mango is just one of more than a dozen global brands to open at Yorkdale over the past six months, and more are on the way.