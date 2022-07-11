Fashion & Style
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Popular Spanish fashion brand opening its first Canadian store in Toronto

The popular Spanish fashion brand Mango has announced that it will enter the Canadian market this year, and its first store will be open as soon as this fall.

Mango, one of Europe's leading fashion groups, announced late last week that it will launch over 20 stores in Canada, along with a Canadian e-commerce site.

Toronto will be the main location of Mango's Canadian extension, with a store at Yorkdale Shopping Centre already under construction.

You might have passed by the 11,000-square-foot store at Yorkdale recently, as it's located in a prominent corner facing Hudson's Bay and Harry Rosen.

Six stores in Toronto are already planned to open this year into 2023, and more location announcements are expected to come in soon.

Mango's stores will be opening in both shopping centres and street-facing locations.

Mango was founded in Spain in 1984 and has hundreds of stores worldwide. The clothing manufacturer is well known around the world for its laid-back, Mediterranean-style apparel and colourful accessories you won't find anywhere else.

Lead photo by

Mango
