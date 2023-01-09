OVO is a having massive warehouse sale in Toronto

Fashion & Style
ovo warehouse sale toronto

Calling all hypebeasts and lovers of a good deal, OVO is having a massive warehouse sale in Toronto.

From the latest shoes to accessories, the Toronto-based brand has got you covered head to toe with thousands of items.

Get your wallets ready for some of the best deals of the season with up to 70 per cent off thousands of pieces including jackets, outwear, athletic apparel, accessories, shoes, and a ton more. Products will be restocked daily until inventory runs out.

If you want to upgrade your wardrobe for the season for a fraction of the cost then make sure you head out early to guarantee entrance. 

Last year's warehouse sale had over 500 people in line on the first day, with the line wrapping around several blocks.  

Some dedicated lovers of the brand were even seen waiting in line well before the sun came up.

There are a few rules for the sale that you'll have to follow to have a smooth time shopping.

Coats, large bags, and strollers aren't allowed into the sale but all of these large items can be checked in before entering.

There will also be purchase limits on certain products so everyone can have a chance to get their hands on the hot commodity items.

It's also important to note that this sale is a cashless event so leave the cash at home and just bring your debit or credit cards.

Doors may also close early based on capacity and inventory.

Shop til your drop at the OVO warehouse sale on January 18 through January 22. The sale is set to take over the Metro Toronto Convention Centre at 255 Front Street East.

Make sure to dress appropriately for the weather as long lines outside are guaranteed.

