Fashion & Style
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
h&m toronto

H&M is closing another store in Toronto

Fashion & Style
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Swedish fast fashion giant H&M is set to close its second retail store in downtown Toronto, a mere two weeks after news broke about the first closure

The standalone H&M store at 13-15 Bloor Street West first opened its doors back in 2004, and will be shutting its doors on Jan. 22 after nearly 19 years in business.

A sales associate at the Bloor Street location told Retail Insider that the store is closing due to low sales and high rents. 

The three-level store is situated just off the corner of Yonge and Bloor, along a busy corridor that's home to other fashion brands like Aritzia, Alo Yoga, and Nordstrom Rack. 

H&M also shut one of its first-ever Toronto stores earlier this month, which was located at 427-429 Queen Street West. 

Over 16 years, the bright red signage became a quintessential part of the trendy shopping neighbourhood

Although H&M said it planned to close 240 stores worldwide in 2022, it's unclear if any future downsizing will affect more stores in Toronto.

There's still several H&M stores around the city to visit, most of which are located inside malls. 

You can continue to shop at H&M for all your last-minute party and casual attire needs at Dufferin Mall, Sherway Gardens, Eaton Centre, Yorkdale Shopping Centre, Fairview Mall, and Scarborough Town Centre. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

H&M is closing another store in Toronto

Toronto man invents furniture that might just make IKEA obsolete

OVO is having a massive warehouse sale in Toronto

Home Hardware is permanently closing a Toronto store for a new condo

Zellers is coming back to Canada this year

One of Toronto's original H&M stores just closed after more than 15 years

Toronto clothing company shuts down operations

Boxing Day sales for 2022 in Toronto you won't want to miss