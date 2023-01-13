H&M is closing another store in Toronto

Swedish fast fashion giant H&M is set to close its second retail store in downtown Toronto, a mere two weeks after news broke about the first closure.

The standalone H&M store at 13-15 Bloor Street West first opened its doors back in 2004, and will be shutting its doors on Jan. 22 after nearly 19 years in business.

A sales associate at the Bloor Street location told Retail Insider that the store is closing due to low sales and high rents.

The three-level store is situated just off the corner of Yonge and Bloor, along a busy corridor that's home to other fashion brands like Aritzia, Alo Yoga, and Nordstrom Rack.

H&M also shut one of its first-ever Toronto stores earlier this month, which was located at 427-429 Queen Street West.

Over 16 years, the bright red signage became a quintessential part of the trendy shopping neighbourhood.

Although H&M said it planned to close 240 stores worldwide in 2022, it's unclear if any future downsizing will affect more stores in Toronto.

There's still several H&M stores around the city to visit, most of which are located inside malls.

You can continue to shop at H&M for all your last-minute party and casual attire needs at Dufferin Mall, Sherway Gardens, Eaton Centre, Yorkdale Shopping Centre, Fairview Mall, and Scarborough Town Centre.