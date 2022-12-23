Fashion & Style
Michelle Payot
Posted 2 hours ago
boxing day 2022

Boxing Day sales for 2022 in Toronto you won't want to miss

Boxing Day sales in Toronto for 2022 are aplenty, with major sales on tech, fashion, beauty products, and other products that go beyond what you'll find at all the big box stores. Make sure to get up early to be one of the first people in line to get some of the best deals of the year.

Here's a roundup of Boxing Day sales in Toronto for 2022. 

Fashion
 
18 Waits

From flannels to dress shirts, this West Queen West menswear store is offering 20 per cent off their shirts for Boxing Day.

Dutil

Head to this West Queen West store to find your new favourite pair of jeans as the store is offering up to 60 per cent off on a ton of pants.

Kotn

Save up to 50 per cent off on a ton of items including sweaters, pants, and accessories for both men and women.

GAP

You can get clothes for everyone in the family with 40 per cent off  regular priced items with the code DEAL and 50 per cent off sale items with the code GOSHOP.

H&M

Get your wardrobe ready for the new year with deals of up to 50 per cent off on clothes, shoes, and accessories.

Permission

Get up to 30 per cent off on the size-inclusive sports wear brand.

The Latest Scoop

The sales at this fashion boutique have already begun with up to 70 per cent off a ton of items.

TNT

Get some new staple pieces to upgrade your winter wardrobe with clothes up to 80 per cent off for both men and women.

Tom's Place

From fitted suits to designer accessories, save hundreds of dollars on a tux for your next formal event at this Kensington Market mainstay.

Vitaly

If you're looking to revamp your accessories, this accessory brand has up to 50 per cent off of their popular items. From rings to sunglasses, there are a ton of accessories you can grab your hands on.

Home Decor and Furniture
 
Structube

Redecorate your home with deals of up to 35 per cent off on decor, desks, sofas, and a ton more.

West Elm

Upgrade your home furniture with up to 60 per cent off on sofas, duvets, tables, media consoles and more.

WYRTH

Get new home decor with up to 70 per cent off a ton of products including throw pillows and baskets.

Tech
 
Downtown Camera

Save up to $600 on cameras and accessories at this camera store near Queen and Church. 

Henrys

The popular camera store is offering up to 50 per cent off on everything from cameras, lenses, gear, tripods and so much more.

Vistek

Save a ton on the latest cameras and accessories at this camera store. From SD cards to tripods, you can up upgrade your camera gear for the new year.

Other
 
Indigo

Get 30 per cent off the latest books, toys, and home decor of the season.

MEC

From camping gear to outwear, deals of up to 55 per cent off on a ton of items for your next camping trip.

Saje

Save up to 20 per cent off on the latest diffusers, aroma blends, beauty products and more.

Sporting Life

Get up to 50 per cent off of outerwear, hiking boots, sports equipment and a ton of other items.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
