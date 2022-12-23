Boxing Day sales for 2022 in Toronto you won't want to miss

Boxing Day sales in Toronto for 2022 are aplenty, with major sales on tech, fashion, beauty products, and other products that go beyond what you'll find at all the big box stores. Make sure to get up early to be one of the first people in line to get some of the best deals of the year.

Here's a roundup of Boxing Day sales in Toronto for 2022.

Fashion



From flannels to dress shirts, this West Queen West menswear store is offering 20 per cent off their shirts for Boxing Day.

Head to this West Queen West store to find your new favourite pair of jeans as the store is offering up to 60 per cent off on a ton of pants.

Save up to 50 per cent off on a ton of items including sweaters, pants, and accessories for both men and women.

You can get clothes for everyone in the family with 40 per cent off regular priced items with the code DEAL and 50 per cent off sale items with the code GOSHOP.

Get your wardrobe ready for the new year with deals of up to 50 per cent off on clothes, shoes, and accessories.

Get up to 30 per cent off on the size-inclusive sports wear brand.

The sales at this fashion boutique have already begun with up to 70 per cent off a ton of items.

Get some new staple pieces to upgrade your winter wardrobe with clothes up to 80 per cent off for both men and women.

From fitted suits to designer accessories, save hundreds of dollars on a tux for your next formal event at this Kensington Market mainstay.

If you're looking to revamp your accessories, this accessory brand has up to 50 per cent off of their popular items. From rings to sunglasses, there are a ton of accessories you can grab your hands on.

Home Decor and Furniture



Redecorate your home with deals of up to 35 per cent off on decor, desks, sofas, and a ton more.

Upgrade your home furniture with up to 60 per cent off on sofas, duvets, tables, media consoles and more.

Get new home decor with up to 70 per cent off a ton of products including throw pillows and baskets.

Tech



Save up to $600 on cameras and accessories at this camera store near Queen and Church.

The popular camera store is offering up to 50 per cent off on everything from cameras, lenses, gear, tripods and so much more.

Save a ton on the latest cameras and accessories at this camera store. From SD cards to tripods, you can up upgrade your camera gear for the new year.

Other



Get 30 per cent off the latest books, toys, and home decor of the season.

From camping gear to outwear, deals of up to 55 per cent off on a ton of items for your next camping trip.

Save up to 20 per cent off on the latest diffusers, aroma blends, beauty products and more.

Get up to 50 per cent off of outerwear, hiking boots, sports equipment and a ton of other items.