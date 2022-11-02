Toronto-based makeup brand worn by celebs having mega pop-up sale

With the holiday season and New Years' parties creeping up closer by the second, you may be on the lookout for some new makeup. A full kit these days might cost you an arm and a leg, especially as the cost of living rises.

So makeup gurus can look forward to the NUDESTIX Last Call Pop-Up Shop in Toronto that's offering up to 70 per cent off all items!

Founded in Toronto in 2014 by beauty veteran Jenny Frankel and her two daughters, NUDESTIX offers cruelty-free, vegan products that emphasize their motto, "go nude but better" and a "less is more" philosophy.

Focusing on the fresh, "clean girl" makeup look, their makeup is available in various nude shades, filled with vitamins, antioxidants and moisturizers.

Their products have sold domestically and internationally, at retailers such as Sephora and SpaceNK; and department stores like Lord & Taylor and Urban Outfitters.

Many celebrities have collaborated with NUDESTIX to make and launch their makeup collections, helping to put the company on the map.

Hilary Duff worked with NUDESTIX in 2019 to create a capsule collection, called the Daydreamer Pallette, featuring a Nudies Cream Blush, Glow Highlighter Stick, Gel Color Lip and Cheek Balm and three Magnetic Luminous Eye Pencils in shimmery shades.

Other celebrities, such as Chelsea Handler and Mary Philips, amongst others, have invested in NUDESTIX.

But celebrities aren’t the only ones pairing up with the Canadian company.

Influencers and models such as Sofia Richie and Olivia Ponton, and Canadian makeup artist and TikTok star Glamzilla, have also collaborated with the brand.

Glamzilla is launching her own custom collab kit this fall and it will be available on the website and at Sephora Canada. Ponton released her custom blush this spring called ‘Sweet Cheeks.’

NUDESTIX has had several pop-up shops over the years. They had one in Los Angeles in 2021 and another one in London, U.K in 2018.

Their first-ever pop-up shop in Toronto will be the brand's first and only free-standing store. It will include some of their best-selling products, such as the Nudies, which are their blushes, bronzers and highlighter sticks. They will be selling them for as little as $10.

The pop-up shop will be happening from Nov. 4 to Dec. 4.

Find it at its temporary Yorkville shop, at 50 Bloor Street West.