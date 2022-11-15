Fashion & Style
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
fashion art toronto 2022

Toronto's hottest fashion show proves the city's evolving style is anything but boring

Fashion & Style
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

There are hundreds of creatives in the city, dedicated to their craft and producing some amazing work. And the fall 2022 showcase from Fashion Art Toronto highlighted an incredible amount of creativity.

For the first time this year, the decades-long city fashion show hosted a second runway, in aims of giving designers and models more opportunities to show off their skills.

Kicking off last Thursday, attendees got to witness the works from local designers Lesley Hampton, Hendrixroe, Lucia Kinghorn and Zoba Martin.

See some of the looks from Fashion Art Toronto 2022 in this photo gallery.

For Hampton, the iconic Patricia Jaggernauth floated down the runway in black bodysuit and semi-sheer coverup.

Kinghorn sent her models down in bold, in-your-face prints like a jumpsuit with hot-pink CDs and Hendrixroe featured classic tailoring remixed on new-age pieces.

The Zoba Martin show from designer Chizoba Udeh-Martin was filled with elegant dresses, sheer materials and buckets of sparkle.

Udeh Martin's brand is all about made-to-order and customer pieces with a whimsical vibe.

Other Toronto-based designers and lines including Mario Fugnitto, House of Etoile and Monier.

fashion art toronto 2022

The scene outside Parkdale Hall which played host to Fashion Art Toronto 2022.

At these shows attendees got a peak of the hottest trends of the season including mini dresses, feathers, heavy-knits, lace and corsets.

Where as in other cities like New York or London, one could argue they offer a distinct vibe or type of style, representative of their city.

But this year's fall runway showed that our city doesn't have single style, fashion sense or way to dress.

Just like Toronto, these hometown creatives showed that inclusivity is the way to go, creativity is never-ending and all you need to show off your confidence is a killer outfit.

See some of the looks from Fashion Art Toronto 2022 in this photo gallery.

Photos by

Fareen Karim
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Toronto's hottest fashion show proves the city's evolving style is anything but boring

Reformation is opening a high-tech Canadian flagship store in downtown Toronto

Value Village still hasn't reintroduced change rooms in Toronto and people hate it

Toronto's denim master has been repairing jeans for a decade

Vogue is suing Drake and 21 Savage over the fake cover they made for 'Her Loss'

IKEA announces new Toronto store in a former Sears location

25 places to donate used clothing in Toronto

Fashion Art Toronto is trying to fill the gap in the city's fashion scene