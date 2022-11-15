Toronto's hottest fashion show proves the city's evolving style is anything but boring

There are hundreds of creatives in the city, dedicated to their craft and producing some amazing work. And the fall 2022 showcase from Fashion Art Toronto highlighted an incredible amount of creativity.

For the first time this year, the decades-long city fashion show hosted a second runway, in aims of giving designers and models more opportunities to show off their skills.

Kicking off last Thursday, attendees got to witness the works from local designers Lesley Hampton, Hendrixroe, Lucia Kinghorn and Zoba Martin.

See some of the looks from Fashion Art Toronto 2022 in this photo gallery.

For Hampton, the iconic Patricia Jaggernauth floated down the runway in black bodysuit and semi-sheer coverup.

Kinghorn sent her models down in bold, in-your-face prints like a jumpsuit with hot-pink CDs and Hendrixroe featured classic tailoring remixed on new-age pieces.

The Zoba Martin show from designer Chizoba Udeh-Martin was filled with elegant dresses, sheer materials and buckets of sparkle.

Udeh Martin's brand is all about made-to-order and customer pieces with a whimsical vibe.

Other Toronto-based designers and lines including Mario Fugnitto, House of Etoile and Monier.

At these shows attendees got a peak of the hottest trends of the season including mini dresses, feathers, heavy-knits, lace and corsets.

Where as in other cities like New York or London, one could argue they offer a distinct vibe or type of style, representative of their city.

But this year's fall runway showed that our city doesn't have single style, fashion sense or way to dress.

Just like Toronto, these hometown creatives showed that inclusivity is the way to go, creativity is never-ending and all you need to show off your confidence is a killer outfit.

