Toronto is getting its first-ever Latinx holiday market

Toronto is getting an influx of fun new cultural holiday markets this year, and now a new Latinx holiday market is coming to the city.

Mercadito: A Latinx Holiday Market will be a showcase of products from local Latinx artists, creative entrepreneurs and designers.

The event is being put on by community initiative Creato.

You can expect to find gifts like original art, stationery, home goods, ceramics, clothing, curated vintage, jewelry, rugs, accessories, candles, personal care products, and packaged food and beverages.

There should be around 25 vendors, and so far they've confirmed that Amelia Lara will be selling upcycled leather jewellery, Dixy Valdez will be selling handcrafted textiles, and Ale Macouzet and Fiorella Martinez will be selling art prints and stationery.

There will also be packaged food and drink like coffee, preserves and pastries, as well as a Latinx snack bar by chef Elias Salazar of Waska Peruvian Chicken, and a bar with boozy Latinx-inspired specialty drinks.

"Creato is a community-driven, Toronto-based collective, dedicated to connecting, supporting, and spotlighting artists and creatives who identify as Latinx in Canada. We started this initiative in the fall of 2020 and so far we have experienced rapid growth and overwhelming support from the community and beyond," co-founder Fiorella Martinez tells blogTO.

"Part of our mission is to generate opportunities for Latinx creatives who often face barriers in the sector through programs, events, and workshops. Planning a market featuring Latinx artists, designers, and creative entrepreneurs has always been something we wanted to do but due to restrictions it hasn't been possible until now."

You can still submit an application to be a vendor up until November 1 as long as you identify as Latine/Latinx; sell original art, handmade products, curated vintage, and/or an experiential service; and have your own point-of-sale system or payment method. First timers are welcome though!

The Mercadito is taking place on November 19 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., just in time to pick up some sweet locally-made gifts for the holidays.