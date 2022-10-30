A giant skeleton is the hottest selling item at Home Depot right now

A giant skeleton sold at Home Depot might be the Halloween decor of the moment, only taking a slight back seat to all the memes going around about Spirit Halloween costumes like the one about the Oakville teacher.

The skeleton is already making appearances on front yards throughout the city including one in The Pocket neighbourhood north-east of Gerrard and Jones.

The giant skeleton currently sells at Home Depot for $448 and is described on the website as "the statement piece for your Halloween scene."

Enjoying a gorgeous Saturday and finding my fellow #toronto crew has gone #Halloween crazy. Lots of houses have gone all out. I really liked this one @torontolife #fun #Skeleton #ghost pic.twitter.com/y1EUEuDPqy — Amanda Selk (@DrAmandaSelk) October 1, 2022

It's not only big (it's 12 feet tall) but also comes with LCD realistic eyes that move and blink on a timer.

We asked the creators of the giant skeleton how they get inspired. Find out with exclusive behind-the-scenes looks of the brains behind the skull. pic.twitter.com/C635YAKVA7 — The Home Depot (@HomeDepot) October 27, 2022

It's all the rage in other cities and south of the border as well. The New York Times reports how it's been selling like hot cakes for the last two years and people have been hunting to find stores where it's in stock.

For many people, the 12-foot Home Depot skeletons now represent the face — or at least the cheekbones, eye sockets and mandible — of Halloween. https://t.co/dvo7XVEpPW pic.twitter.com/JlkQenWm63 — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 29, 2022

Some devotees have visited Home Depot five times a day hoping to catch the exact moment the giant skeleton arrives in stock.

Mashable says it's guaranteed to sell out every Halloween.

Apparently resale prices have seen it climb to close to $1,000.

Vice devoted an in depth article about the skeleton, reporting that it now "graces suburban lawns and city stoops from coast to coast" and that Home Depot regularly sells out within hours of getting it back in stock.

Obviously when @VICENews wanted to get the story behind Home Depot’s iconic 12 foot skeleton, they reached out to only the most important people involved.



It’s happening, folks. I’m a Skeleton Influencer. https://t.co/V6r6Pf7vjO pic.twitter.com/cF2C4UE5II — Noted Skeleton Influencer Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) October 29, 2022

One person in Toronto wrote it was their new goal to put a whole series of giant skeletons along a street just like Inglewood Drive does with the giant Santas.

alright Toronto, what street is going to step up and be the Kringlewood of giant Home Depot skeletons? — Finesse Dangerstorm (@FDangerstorm) October 2, 2021

At least one person is wondering if the City of Toronto has bylaws that would prohibit them for putting it on their apartment deck.

Do you think Toronto has any laws forbidding me from putting a 12 foot tall Home Depot skeleton on our apartments deck this Halloween? 🤔🎃💀 — Gerald's Game Cleary (@GerryCleary) June 17, 2022

If there's one thing to be sure, next year when Home Depot gets the giant skeleton back in stock, don't even think about it.

Just get it because you know this is a trend that's going to last for years to come.