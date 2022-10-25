Fashion & Style
costume oakville teacher

Someone made a fake costume of the Oakville teacher who wears huge prosthetic breasts

The Internet was taken by storm last month when a video of an Ontario high school teacher wearing prosthetic breasts went viral. There were a mix of responses, some in support and some just plain weird, many were offended by this video.

However, the matter didn't stop there. There's now a fake costume of the Oakville teacher that features a "prosthetic bosom, yoga pants, glasses, sneakers and a face diaper."

The packaging appears to be from Spirit Halloween, the largest Halloween retailer in North America that offers a variety of costumes for all ages.

While no such costume exists on their website, the Halton District School Board sent out a mass email to students, parents and staff.

With Halloween just a few days away, the school board said that they need to be mindful that not everyone celebrates the holiday and that it's a regular school day for students. 

"Costumes that mimic the traditional attire of an ethnic, religious, racial or gender group/identity are inappropriate and unacceptable for Halloween at our school," read the memo.

This includes costumes of the opposite gender or pretending to be a member of a group 'fun', which is cultural appropriation.

