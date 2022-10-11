Store popular with local celebrities is opening its first downtown Toronto location

Downtown Toronto is getting its first location of a store that has its first shop in Vaughan, where local celebrities from the music scene have been known to get their kicks.

Backdoor is a reseller of the hottest Yeezys, Versace, Nikes and Air Jordans, and they also buy and trade.

They're known for their deals that slash retail prices in half, and for attracting local celebs like the infamous Chromazz, Burna Bandz, Whyg, Lil Berete, and 3mfrench to come shop at their store.

"Many artists came to us before this year's Rolling Loud to make sure they had the latest and hottest shoes and clothing to perform in," Alexander Yachevich of Backdoor tells blogTO.

Backdoor started out as an Instagram page back in 2016 and by 2021 turned into a brick and mortar store at Centro Square. Now, they're opening their very first downtown location in a matter of days.

Opening at 311A Queen St. W., they're going to be selling shoes for just a dollar for their grand opening and will have other big discounts as well, and also contests to win free items and a free to enter raffle.

"We like to keep things interesting by holding mini contests for free or heavily discounted shoes on our Instagram. For example, we will post a shoe announcing that the first person to come and claim them can keep them for free," says Yachevich.

"This year for back to school we gave out many exclusive pairs of sneakers for only $1, the reason we did that is because we were also kids once and remember not being able to afford the shoes we wanted for our first day of school so this was our way of giving back to the community."

The new location at Queen and John can be easily spotted by a bright blue graffiti mural. Their grand opening will be taking place on October 15.