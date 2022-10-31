Fashion & Style
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
asics toronto

Major athletics brand permanently closes only Toronto store

Fashion & Style
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A top athletics and footwear brand has permanently closed its only Toronto store. 

ASICS opened at 364 Queen Street West in 2018, but now it's being transformed into something completely different.

The address is being turned into a CIBC bank, which had to relocate from Queen and Spadina due to the subway construction that's been closing businesses in downtown Toronto left and right.

Regulars at King and Bathurst has closed, and a handful of businesses near Yonge and Bloor have as well, including popular Thai restaurant Sabai Sabai.

There's now signage up in the window of the ASICS on Queen West informing people of the closure and letting them know the nearest location is at Vaughan Mills Outlet Mall.

ASICS has been struggling financially since lockdowns, with a store that opened in 2017 in New York City closing down in 2021.

ASICS products are still available at many other retailers in Toronto like Black Toe and Running Room, and there should be four ASICS outlet locations left in Ontario. The brand also has outlet stores in other provinces.

Lead photo by

ASICS
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Here are some of the best Halloween costumes spotted in Toronto this year so far

Major athletics brand permanently closes only Toronto store

A giant skeleton is the hottest selling item at Home Depot right now

These Toronto-centric fake Spirit Halloween costumes are perfection

Toronto barbershops are just trying to get by while price increases loom

Toronto's favourite outdoor gear store opens three shops with The Bay

Someone made a fake costume of the Oakville teacher who wears huge prosthetic breasts

20 last minute costume ideas for Halloween 2022 in Toronto