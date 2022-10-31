Major athletics brand permanently closes only Toronto store

A top athletics and footwear brand has permanently closed its only Toronto store.

ASICS opened at 364 Queen Street West in 2018, but now it's being transformed into something completely different.

The address is being turned into a CIBC bank, which had to relocate from Queen and Spadina due to the subway construction that's been closing businesses in downtown Toronto left and right.

Regulars at King and Bathurst has closed, and a handful of businesses near Yonge and Bloor have as well, including popular Thai restaurant Sabai Sabai.

There's now signage up in the window of the ASICS on Queen West informing people of the closure and letting them know the nearest location is at Vaughan Mills Outlet Mall.

ASICS has been struggling financially since lockdowns, with a store that opened in 2017 in New York City closing down in 2021.

ASICS products are still available at many other retailers in Toronto like Black Toe and Running Room, and there should be four ASICS outlet locations left in Ontario. The brand also has outlet stores in other provinces.