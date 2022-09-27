10 stores to buy an orange shirt for Truth and Reconciliation day in Ontario

Buying orange shirts are on many people's mind to show their support on Sept. 30 for Truth and Reconciliation Day, a day that recognizes residential school survivors and their families. For some, the day is often referred to as Orange Shirt Day.

For those looking to buy an orange shirt that supports Indigenous organizations or artists, here is where you can get one.

Working in solidarity with Anishnawbe Health Toronto to increase literacy on the impact of white supremacy and colonization in Canada, Old Cool's has been selling shirts for Orange Shirt Day for several years. Part of the proceeds go to Anishnawbe Health Toronto to support the building of a Sacred Holistic Indigenous Community Hub in Toronto.

This membership-based, charitable organization has an online gift shop, The Cedar Basket, that sells different products for Orange Shirt day. They have tshirts, pins and buttons and caps. Proceeds from orange shirt sales will be directed to the Native Northwest Reconciliation Fund, Orange Shirt Society and the BC Aboriginal Child Care Association.

This store is dedicated to supporting other Indigenous creators by stocking and displaying their products and ensuring that 100 per cent of profits end up in Indigenous hands.

Their orange shirts have "every child matters" 94 times in syllabics and separated into six sections to represent the 94 calls to action and the six categories Indigenous people across Canada are fighting for - child welfare, education, health, justice, language and culture.

This Indigenous two-spirit led initiative features an art gallery and studio space for people to come to work on their art in a place rooted in harm reduction and free from judgment. Along with their "Every Child Matters" shirt, they also have products dedicated to stolen land and harm reduction.

This urbanized native clothing brand sells orange shirts as well as magnets, stickers and keychains dedicated to the Orange Shirt initiative. This year, all orange shirt proceeds will be donated to the Indian Residential School Survivor Society (IRSSS).

The nationwide brand will be selling orange shirts at participating stores this year, with 100 per cent of the net proceeds going to The Orange Jersey project, a project designed to encourage action for Truth and Reconciliation while helping educate young people about the history and generational impacts of the residential school system in Canada.

The low cost department store has partnered with The Orange Shirt Society to raise awareness about the history and continuing impact of residential schools in Canada. 100 per cent of the profits will go directly to Orange Shirt Society to support them in the important work they do.

The orange shirts for sale here were designed by members of the Dan Women's and Babies Cultural Conscious Care Committee. Proceeds from the sale of these shirts will be donated to Toronto Council Fire Native Cultural Centre - a community organization that provides counselling, material assistance and other direct services to First Nations people.

This Canadian owned store has partnered with Indspire, an Indigenous national charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people, and Patrick Hunter, a two-spirit Ojibway artist to help spread awareness and support the diverse communities that we call home.

100 per cent of the proceeds from the orange shirts sale will go to Indspire.

This home-based crafting business is making their own "Every Child Matters" shirt, with $10 from each sale donated to the Orange Shirt Society.