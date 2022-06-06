There's a massive Gymshark warehouse sale near Toronto next week

If you love athleisure apparel as much as I do, then be prepared to get your wallets ready. There's a massive Gymshark warehouse sale the GTA next week, just in time to upgrade your wardrobe for the summer season.

The exclusively online brand with a massive following of over 5.7 million followers on Instagram will be making its way to the city for its first-ever proper warehouse sale. Lovers of the brand and of a good deal would be excited about this event.

Get ready for some of the best deals of the season with up to 70 per cent off thousands of styles of fitness apparel, bags, hats and accessories.

The British fitness apparel and accessories brand was founded in June 2012, and has become wildy popular for its workout gear through its global online community.

I don't know about you, but I'll be the first in line to shop for some fantastic deals to get my wardrobe ready for the upcoming summer weather.

Admission to the massive warehouse sale is free to attend.

The warehouse sale runs from June 15 through June 18, at The International Centre in Mississauga.