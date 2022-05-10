Fashion & Style
Eva Rasciauskas
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
bather toronto

Popular clothing brand is opening its first Toronto store and cafe

Fashion & Style
Eva Rasciauskas
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Bather, a Toronto-based surf and swimwear brand, is opening its first flagship store in Toronto this Friday.

Does this mean that summer is already here?!

After almost 10 years in the making, Bather will double up as both a swimwear and coffee shop and carry a wide selection of colourful, laid-back shirts, sweaters, pants and accessories.

bather torontoThe shop will also offer a curated selection of lifestyle goods and homewares to choose from. 

bather torontoSome special items include artisanal ceramics from California, Scandinavian home accessories from Copenhagen, a collection of surfboards from a Nova Scotian surfboard manufacturer and a Parkdale Yacht Club capsule collection that pays homage to the neighbourhood. 

bather torontoThe store will be opening alongside the launch of its 2022 spring/summer collection, keeping up with their traditional blend of clean designs with funky patterns.

bather torontoTheir newest collection will feature nine new swim trunks, matching camp shirts and lightweight sweats.

bather torontoThe coffee program is being executed by popular local cafe 135 Ossington.

bather torontoYou'll soon be able to find Bather at 450 Dufferin St.

Photos by

Bather

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Popular clothing brand is opening its first Toronto store and cafe

Toronto woman who lost her job starts up her own business that keeps selling out

Someone in Toronto is making useful objects out of old plastic bags

Popular Queer Eye star is coming to Toronto to do hair and it's already sold out

10 up-and-coming tattoo artists in Toronto you need to know about

Toronto barber shop gets bomb scare after suspicious item thrown through window

This Toronto woman lives her life as a mermaid

Here's how Toronto Police auction off their mountains of seized treasures