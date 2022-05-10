Popular clothing brand is opening its first Toronto store and cafe

Bather, a Toronto-based surf and swimwear brand, is opening its first flagship store in Toronto this Friday.

Does this mean that summer is already here?!

After almost 10 years in the making, Bather will double up as both a swimwear and coffee shop and carry a wide selection of colourful, laid-back shirts, sweaters, pants and accessories.

The shop will also offer a curated selection of lifestyle goods and homewares to choose from.

Some special items include artisanal ceramics from California, Scandinavian home accessories from Copenhagen, a collection of surfboards from a Nova Scotian surfboard manufacturer and a Parkdale Yacht Club capsule collection that pays homage to the neighbourhood.

The store will be opening alongside the launch of its 2022 spring/summer collection, keeping up with their traditional blend of clean designs with funky patterns.

Their newest collection will feature nine new swim trunks, matching camp shirts and lightweight sweats.

The coffee program is being executed by popular local cafe 135 Ossington.

You'll soon be able to find Bather at 450 Dufferin St.