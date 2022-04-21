There's a massive Herschel sample sale in Toronto later this month

If you're an avid shopper like myself, then one of your favourite words is the word "sale." No matter how big or small the event is, it's a must to go and check out the event and find the next deal.

If you're in the market for some new backpacks or luggage then this sale is certainly for you.

Just like the annual Puma warehouse sale, the Herschel sample sale will have a ton of good deals and items to shop for this spring.

The sample sale will feature up to 70 per cent off of items such as backpacks, fanny packs, luggage, laptop sleeves, accessories, and more.

Lovers of the brand and seekers of a good deal should be excited about this event.

The sale will run on select days from April 27 through May 8 at 111 Tycos Drive in the Castlefield Design District.