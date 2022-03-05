Monthly market for flower lovers returning to Toronto this spring

April showers bring May flowers, and this saying has become literal as the Toronto Flower Market is returning this spring.

After the last market was held virtually back in 2020, the annual market is happy to announce that they are not only celebrating their 10th year but are also returning in May.

Flowers will be in full bloom with dozens of vendors selling fresh flowers, plants, and everything you need to keep your new buddies in bloom.

"Over the years, the market has cultivated a passionate local flower community of growers, florists, designers, gardeners, and producers who transform the city into creative flora and fauna experiences," states the company's website.

The market celebrates and supports Ontario grown flowers and plants, connecting florists and growers directly to the city.

The Toronto Flower Market is set to return on May 7 and runs monthly until Oct. 8. The market is open from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Information about vendors and location has not been announced yet but an announcement is expected soon.