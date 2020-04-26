Toronto Flower market is going online this spring and will feature lots of local suppliers
The eighth annual Toronto Flower Market will be totally virtual this year, but there will still be lots of local offerings to browse.
Check out a digital version of the market on May 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and get flowers delivered the week of May 4 (just in time for Mother's Day).
{🌷🌷SAVE THE DATE 🌷🌷} we’re launching our 8th year a little bit earlier than usual 💐 Saturday, May 2nd from 10am-3pm & it’s all happening here on instagram & our market website 👉 link in profile. 🌈 to honour what we can of our traditions, we are only selling for the day during market hours. 🕙 starting at 10am sharp, our vendor stalls will open on TorontoFlowerMarket.ca with a beautiful colour display of local bounty 🌼🌸🌺 throughout the day, our Instagram Live will host greenhouse tours, floral chats, kids activities, +more. & then, when the clock strikes 3pm, we will take down our tents & close up shop. 🙃 MARKET INSIDER TIP // there are quantity limits, so early bird still gets the 🐛. 🧑🌾 tap to see all the May market growers, florists and makers joining in on the fun. #GrownNotFlown 🎨 by market illustrator @spoonstudio
Just because the market can't go full bloom in person doesn't mean you can't still get some one-on-one time with experts in all things floral. Instagram Live programming will be going on the entire day on Toronto Flower Market's account to keep the community feel alive.
This includes a field-grown flower tour at FairyPatch Flower Garden, a greenhouse tour at Pioneer Flower Farms, and conversations with florists, city growers and still life photographers.
Over a dozen local suppliers will be represented at the market, including FairyPatch and Pioneer as well as Pop-Up Flower Shop, ReBLOOM, Mud Makers, Euclid Farms, Pine Flora, Homebody Collective and more.
Apparently the digital marketplace took weeks to set up. Last year, the market took place at CAMH.
