Toronto Flower market is going online this spring and will feature lots of local suppliers

The eighth annual Toronto Flower Market will be totally virtual this year, but there will still be lots of local offerings to browse.

Check out a digital version of the market on May 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and get flowers delivered the week of May 4 (just in time for Mother's Day).

Just because the market can't go full bloom in person doesn't mean you can't still get some one-on-one time with experts in all things floral. Instagram Live programming will be going on the entire day on Toronto Flower Market's account to keep the community feel alive.

This includes a field-grown flower tour at FairyPatch Flower Garden, a greenhouse tour at Pioneer Flower Farms, and conversations with florists, city growers and still life photographers.

Over a dozen local suppliers will be represented at the market, including FairyPatch and Pioneer as well as Pop-Up Flower Shop, ReBLOOM, Mud Makers, Euclid Farms, Pine Flora, Homebody Collective and more.

Apparently the digital marketplace took weeks to set up. Last year, the market took place at CAMH.