Yorkdale Mall is getting its first ever vintage store this weekend

Thrifting has been a sustainable and affordable way to find some of the best staples to upgrade your closest. With so many thrift stores and consignment stores in Toronto, there are a ton of places to shop, but if you're looking for a new favourite place to check out, this news is for you.

Yorkdale Shopping Centre is getting its first vintage store this weekend.

The Clarendon Trading Co. is opening its second location at the North York mall, with its first location at the Scarborough Town Centre.

From Levi's jeans to band tees and old-school Nike, the store provides a carefully selected collection of vintage finds.

The owners, Colette Liburd and Johnnel Francis started their business online on Instagram, posting some finds that were available on their online store.

The pair buy pieces instead of accepting donations in order to curate and find the best items and let donations go to those in need. Most of the clothes are from the late 90s to the early 2000s, with a stock of Disney tees for extra nostalgia.

The new store will also have over 10 pairs of their custom coffee Nike Air Force Ones for those who love the worn-in look.

The Clarendon Trading Co. will be opening its doors at its Yorkdale Shopping Mall location on Apr. 2 at 10:00 a.m.