Toronto dry cleaner shuts down and transfers clothes to another cleaner without notice

A Toronto dry cleaner just shut down abruptly without informing anyone, transfering all garments at the business to another cleaner without warning.

Cheeseworth, which did mending and alterations and was located in the same space as a location of Flair Cleaners, closed down suddenly on Feb. 10.

A sign was posted in the window informing people that the business was now closed and that garments had been transferred to Dove Cleaners at Yonge and St. Clair.

There was no official notification that the store would be closing and garments would be moved. Someone posting a photo of the sign to Facebook said their neighbour had picked up clothes from them just recently and was not notified of the closure.

A staff member at the Dove Cleaners where the garments have been transferred tells blogTO that they were not informed either and the clothes were there when they arrived to work on Feb. 11.

They weren't sure why Dove was chosen for the transfer, but knew that Cheeseworth was affiliated with Flair, which Dove works with, and suspected they were mostly chosen for the transfer due to their proximity.

The staff member also noted that dry cleaners have been facing a lot over the past couple of years, and has noticed other dry cleaners closing down in the area.