Fashion & Style
Jack Landau
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ovo x disney collab

OVO drops preview of new Disney collab in the most random brand mash-up

Fashion & Style
Jack Landau
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you consider yourself a fan of Canada's most famous musical export and America's universally-beloved cartoon mouse, you're in for a real treat this week.

This promise may conjure up images of a magical hip-hop theme park where animatronic Drakes serenade you in unison as monorails zip by, but while you won't be booking a flight to Drizzneyland any time soon, you'll at least be able to rock the next best thing when a new clothing collab drops on Feb 25.

A hint of the new collaboration between Drake's OVO clothing line and entertainment titan Disney was shared on the OVO IG account Tuesday afternoon, revealing some new threads that mash up the style of OVO with the cheerful cartoon legend, Mickey Mouse, among other Disney characters.

A capsule collection within OVO's spring/summer 2022 line, the Disney x OVO collab includes garments and accessories emblazoned with Disney characters created almost a century ago.

We've only been given a taste in advance of the Friday drop, including a hoodie with Mickey Mouse in the iconic OVO black and gold combo with a blue jacket featuring the owl logo.

It's not the first time OVO has collaborated with beloved brands on new clothing designs, and it was only a few months ago that the brand's collab with Jurassic Park and the Toronto Raptors had collectors racing for their wallets.

If OVO's collab with the 80s film classic crime epic Scarface is any indication, the Disney x OVO goods won't come cheap. A hoodie from the Scarface collab costs $188, and we can't imagine animated Disney legends would come any cheaper.

Still, even if OVO decides to charge the highway robbery prices they've become known for, these are likely to sell fast based on demand for past collabs.

Lead photo by

welcomeovo

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

OVO drops preview of new Disney collab in the most random brand mash-up

The amazing history of the Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto

Saks OFF 5th is permanently closing massive outlet store near Toronto

Zara permanently closing Toronto store after more than 20 years

Toronto dry cleaner shuts down and transfers clothes to another cleaner without notice

Canada's Olympic mittens are back for 2022 and people are already hating on them

Famous Swedish clothing brand opening first Canadian store in Toronto

Team Canada shows off new uniforms at the Olympics and people think they're ugly AF