OVO drops preview of new Disney collab in the most random brand mash-up

If you consider yourself a fan of Canada's most famous musical export and America's universally-beloved cartoon mouse, you're in for a real treat this week.

This promise may conjure up images of a magical hip-hop theme park where animatronic Drakes serenade you in unison as monorails zip by, but while you won't be booking a flight to Drizzneyland any time soon, you'll at least be able to rock the next best thing when a new clothing collab drops on Feb 25.

A hint of the new collaboration between Drake's OVO clothing line and entertainment titan Disney was shared on the OVO IG account Tuesday afternoon, revealing some new threads that mash up the style of OVO with the cheerful cartoon legend, Mickey Mouse, among other Disney characters.

OVO dropping hints of their new Disney collab 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/6pcjgt2EdF — Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) February 22, 2022

A capsule collection within OVO's spring/summer 2022 line, the Disney x OVO collab includes garments and accessories emblazoned with Disney characters created almost a century ago.

I want everything from the Disney OVO collab! — SammieSosa (@samebabyface) February 22, 2022

We've only been given a taste in advance of the Friday drop, including a hoodie with Mickey Mouse in the iconic OVO black and gold combo with a blue jacket featuring the owl logo.

OVO x Disney hoodie is gonna be the death of my bank account — Miggy (@SteamboatMiggy) February 22, 2022

It's not the first time OVO has collaborated with beloved brands on new clothing designs, and it was only a few months ago that the brand's collab with Jurassic Park and the Toronto Raptors had collectors racing for their wallets.

OVO making moves lately, first Bape then Jurassic Park and now Disney. 🔥 — Alberto Molina Jr. (@TheNotoriousAJ_) February 22, 2022

If OVO's collab with the 80s film classic crime epic Scarface is any indication, the Disney x OVO goods won't come cheap. A hoodie from the Scarface collab costs $188, and we can't imagine animated Disney legends would come any cheaper.

Whatever OVO is cooking up with Disney 👀 I’m interested. pic.twitter.com/WFtScUL9HJ — 𝒜. ♥ (@AmandaLyn95) February 22, 2022

Still, even if OVO decides to charge the highway robbery prices they've become known for, these are likely to sell fast based on demand for past collabs.