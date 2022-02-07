Canada's Olympic mittens are back for 2022 and people are already hating on them

Canada has new designs for its red mittens for the 2022 Winter Olympics bit just like the new uniforms designed by Lululemon, people have complaints.

What the.... $68 for Team Canada Lululemon mittens?



I swear, they used to be $20 when Hudson's Bay was the official clothing line of Team Canada. pic.twitter.com/8NL8vXgCTl — Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) February 5, 2022

When Hudson's Bay used to create the Olympic gear, the mittens were only $15, but now that Lululemon has taken over the role, the mittens are now $68.

$68!!! That is crazy! I remember the Canada mitts being < $20. — michelledsouza (@michandglenn) February 5, 2022

The original red mittens were knitted meanwhile the new red mittens are quilted.

Most people aren't surprised by how expensive they are because of the prices of Lululemon.

Yes they were $20 or less perhaps. $68? Overpriced as everything else from Lululemon. I have never bought anything from them. For me, ot's not worth spending that much for yoga pants. — Mireille Longtin (@MireilleLongtin) February 5, 2022

While some mentioned how inaccessible the gear is due to how expensive the brand is.

Yeah I made that argument during the partnership reveal, and the folks in the Olympic bubble jumped on me for stating the very obvious thing that Team Canada is now an inaccessible brand only for those with disposable income. — Asif Hossain (@asifintoronto) February 6, 2022

Some say that they'll be sporting their old mittens instead of the new gear.

I’ve missed my Team Canada mittens. I dragged out my old ones from 2010! 🇨🇦🇨🇦 https://t.co/HX6bPoOSgH — Nina (Mercurial Rafan) (@Nina201710) February 6, 2022

Others have even joked saying that they'll make their own mittens this year.

I've got a cricut if you've got red mittens, let's do this. — Christine Toye (@christinemtoye) February 5, 2022

Many people get excited about new Oympic gear every couple of years but due to the mark-up in price, some say they won't be purchasing any merchandise this year.

Unlike past years, the mittens aren't the item that raises money for the athletes. It's the cross-body bag this year.

The item that raises money for athletes like the HBC mitts is not the lulu mitts actually - it’s a bag! It’s $38, but can be work all year as well. Interesting comparison for brand awareness though. pic.twitter.com/d4hRxyHaeV — bri (@briannecail) February 6, 2022

If you like to collect the Team Canada mittens every year, you can purchase them on Lululemon's website.