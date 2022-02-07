Fashion & Style
Michelle Payot
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
canada olympic mittens

Canada's Olympic mittens are back for 2022 and people are already hating on them

Canada has new designs for its red mittens for the 2022 Winter Olympics bit just like the new uniforms designed by Lululemon, people have complaints.

When Hudson's Bay used to create the Olympic gear, the mittens were only $15, but now that Lululemon has taken over the role, the mittens are now $68.

The original red mittens were knitted meanwhile the new red mittens are quilted.

Most people aren't surprised by how expensive they are because of the prices of Lululemon.

While some mentioned how inaccessible the gear is due to how expensive the brand is.

Some say that they'll be sporting their old mittens instead of the new gear.

Others have even joked saying that they'll make their own mittens this year.

Many people get excited about new Oympic gear every couple of years but due to the mark-up in price, some say they won't be purchasing any merchandise this year.

Unlike past years, the mittens aren't the item that raises money for the athletes. It's the cross-body bag this year.

If you like to collect the Team Canada mittens every year, you can purchase them on Lululemon's website.

Lead photo by

Lululemon

