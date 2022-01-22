Toronto bar transforming into Vegas-style wedding chapel where you can get married

Getting married during the pandemic has been one giant headache for many couples who've had to constantly cancel and reschedule, but a Toronto bar is trying to take all the stress out of COVID weddings by creating their very own Vegas-style chapel right here in the city.

Come February, Bar Mordecai, located at 1272 Dundas St. West, is hosting an elopement pop-up in a Vegas-themed private room for all the couples whose wedding plans have been stymied by the pandemic, or those just looking for a low-stress wedding that's more fun than popping over to city hall.

For $2,900, couples will get a ceremony hosted by a legal officiant in a private room made over to look like the little wedding chapels you'd find on the Las Vegas strip.

The elopement package also includes photography, flowers, a celebratory toast and, most importantly, a serenade from an actual Elvis impersonator.

Couples will have an hour and a half for their wedding ceremony followed by a 30-minute "winter wonderland micro reception" on the bar's covered and heated patio.

Up to eight guests will be permitted to watch the ceremony, and up to 10 people can come to the reception afterwards.

The pop-up will take place on Feb. 12 and 13.

"As we thought about something new we could offer in this current lockdown, we wanted to find a way to utilize the beautiful space we have to bring some joy and fun to people - that's what it was intended for," said Emily Leblanc, co-owner of Bar Mordecai.

"Many people we know have had to change their wedding plans many times over the course of this pandemic. This elopement idea is silly and outrageous, but it's also a way for us to help people celebrate."