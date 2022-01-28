Fashion & Style
Toronto stores with a combined history of 50 years are permanently closing

Toronto stores that have a combined history of 50 years behind them are closing permanently at a bustling intersection.

Talbots near Yonge and Bloor has already closed, and Swarovski will soon be closing, according to Retail Insider.

Womenswear store Talbots has been at that corner since September 1991, and jeweller Swarovski has had a location there since November 2002.

A residential and retail development called Cumberland Square is proposed to replace a large chunk of the area surrounding 2 Bloor St. W., with three tall towers and a public plaza.

There's currently a leasable area for retail offerings available at the address.

Talbots still has five stores in Ontario in Sherway Gardens, Bayview Village Mall, Vaughan, Nepean and Ottawa. Swarovski still has stores at the Eaton Centre and inside The Bay on Queen St.

