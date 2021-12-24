Here are some of the best Boxing Day 2021 sales in Toronto

Boxing Day sales in Toronto for 2021 are aplenty, with major sales on tech, fashion, beauty products, and other products that go beyond what you'll find at all the big box stores. Make sure to get up early to be one of the first people in line to get some of the best deals of the year.

Here's a roundup of Boxing Day sales in Toronto for 2021.

Fashion

Get some new accessories at this family-run Toronto store. The sale includes up to 30 per cent off on their popular bags and oversized scrunchies.

The sales at this fashion boutique have already begun with up to 70 per cent off a ton of items.

From flannels to dress shirts, this West Queen West menswear store is offering 30 per cent off their shirts for Boxing Day.

Save up to 50 per cent off on a ton of items including sweaters, pants, and accessories for both men and women.

Find your new favourite pair of jeans for up to 60 per cent off at this West Queen West store.

Get some new staple pieces to upgrade your winter wardrobe with clothes up to 75 per cent off for both men and women.

You can get clothes for everyone in the family with 50 per cent off items with the code GIFT.

From designer shirts to fitted suits, save hundreds of dollars on a tux for your next formal event at this Kensington Market mainstay.

Beauty

From soaps, to hand sanitizers to candles, buy three items and get another three items free on everything in store.

Tech

Save on a ton of the latest cameras and accessories at this camera store. From SD cards to tripods, you can up upgrade your camera gear for the new year.

Save over $500 or more on cameras and accessories at this camera store near Queen and Church. You can even get a free camera bag with the purchase of a Nikon Z Camera Series.

Home Decor and Furniture

Upgrade your home decor with up to 70 per cent off a ton of products including throw pillows and baskets. The store is also offering free shipping for online orders over $100.

From pillows to sofas, the Canadian furniture is offering 15 per cent off on hundreds of items.

Refresh your home with up to 50 per cent off products including bedding, rugs, and sofas.