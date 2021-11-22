IKEA is opening its first store inside a Toronto shopping mall next week

Toronto shopping malls are getting their first IKEA stores very soon, like next week soon.

In December, IKEA is launching two new Toronto locations of their Design Studio concept at shopping malls. The studios are essentially supposed to function like smaller showroom versions of a large scale IKEA.

The small format locations are also temporary. They're only open for around a year to a year and a half at a time, but they're supposed to allow you to design your own complex custom home furnishings systems.

The idea is you design everything with an IKEA consultant, and then get your furnishings shipped to you. You can design kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms, living rooms, home offices, and even media storage or wardrobe planning.

The locations will be in Mississauga at Square One, and in Scarborough at Scarborough Town Centre. The Swedish furniture chain has also previously announced design studio locations in London, St. Catharines and Brampton.

They've also said they'll be opening a downtown Toronto store in 2022, which is supposed to be located at 382 Yonge St. For now, there's already a downtown location of the design studio concept operating at Stackt.

The Square One location of IKEA Design Studio will open on Dec. 1, and the Scarborough Town Centre location will open Dec. 3.