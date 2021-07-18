Toronto's shuttered Air Jordan store now has a new tenant

The Air Jordan store in Toronto may not have lasted too long, but it's now home to a totally new tenant that's just as athletic.

Foot Locker has opened their second Community Power Store in Canada here in Toronto at the location near Yonge and Dundas this past weekend. The first store in Canada was opened in Vancouver.

It soft opened briefly in March, but closed temporarily due to lockdowns until now.

It's the ninth store of its kind in the world, with others in Detroit, Compton, New York, Philadelphia, London and Hong Kong.

The one in Toronto spans 15,000 feet and three storeys, and offers exclusive men's, women's and kids product lines with brands like Nike, Adidas and Jordan.

A basketball hoop and gigantic mural of Michael Jordan still remain on the ground floor, and works by local artists Alexis Eke and Jacquie Comrie can now be seen in the store.

What was once a second floor training area now displays team-specific men's apparel, and there's also an area to display projections that can be seen from Yonge below.

The store that has only just opened now in July was previously slated to open around December, so sneakerheads that didn't get a chance to take a peek before will have to head into the new mega-store to see if it was worth the wait.