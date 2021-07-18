Fashion & Style
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
foot locker toronto

Toronto's shuttered Air Jordan store now has a new tenant

Fashion & Style
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Air Jordan store in Toronto may not have lasted too long, but it's now home to a totally new tenant that's just as athletic.

Foot Locker has opened their second Community Power Store in Canada here in Toronto at the location near Yonge and Dundas this past weekend. The first store in Canada was opened in Vancouver. 

It soft opened briefly in March, but closed temporarily due to lockdowns until now.

It's the ninth store of its kind in the world, with others in Detroit, Compton, New York, Philadelphia, London and Hong Kong.

The one in Toronto spans 15,000 feet and three storeys, and offers exclusive men's, women's and kids product lines with brands like Nike, Adidas and Jordan.

A basketball hoop and gigantic mural of Michael Jordan still remain on the ground floor, and works by local artists Alexis Eke and Jacquie Comrie can now be seen in the store.

What was once a second floor training area now displays team-specific men's apparel, and there's also an area to display projections that can be seen from Yonge below.

The store that has only just opened now in July was previously slated to open around December, so sneakerheads that didn't get a chance to take a peek before will have to head into the new mega-store to see if it was worth the wait.

Lead photo by

Foot Locker

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

15-year-old Toronto student spent lockdown creating line of vintage-inspired sunglasses

Toronto's shuttered Air Jordan store now has a new tenant

Ontario woman gets to keep coffin flowerbed after neighbour files complaint

Smoky fire tears through Pacific Mall in Markham

A hit Netflix show is selling off designer clothing for cheap in Toronto this weekend

Two friends in Toronto are bringing designs from upstart Canadian talent to the masses

Win Bio Seaweed Gel UNITY Gel Polish

Justin Trudeau got a shave and a haircut and people have opinions