A hit Netflix show is selling off designer clothing for cheap in Toronto this weekend

If you're into nabbing essentially brand new designer clothing items for discount prices — items that were worn by stars of a hit TV series, no less — then you'll likely want to check out the latest sale that Ready Set Recycle is putting on this coming weekend.

The company, which is known for auctioning off set pieces and costumes from pricey film productions so that they don't go to waste, is finally able to host in-person sales again, and is kicking off one this weekend with pieces from Netflix's ballet drama Tiny Pretty Things.

The last time a sale like this took place, it was for furniture and other set pieces from the show, which included an opulent spiral staircase and a tombstone — but this time, it's all about more practical items, most of them pieces from the cast's hardly-worn wardrobe.

Though one may not be able to tell when watching the show, the actors (when not in ballet ensembles) are often adorned in designer pieces that can now be yours for a bargain.

Whether its a Valentino 2-piece skirt suit for $1,210 — a blazer alone from the brand can usually run you well over $2,000 — or a Prada version of the same for just $500, there are tons of bougie brands to choose from.

There are also quality pieces at lower prices below $200, too, for those not looking to drop rent on an outfit. Brands range from big names like Dolce & Gabbana to lesser-knowns like Ramy Brook, high-fashion labels like Oscar de la Renta to more accessible ones, like BCBG.

Pieces range from formal gowns and suits to more everyday apparel for both men and women, along with a number of accessories and dance and active wear.

Some are also up for auction, meaning there is no set price.

A number of items catalogued online, plus a slew more, will be up for grabs at the sale from Friday, July 9 to Sunday, July 11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 579 Richmond St West.

The sale will continue next weekend as well, with the same hours from Friday, July 16 to Sunday, July 18.