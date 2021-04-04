Fashion & Style
the apartment toronto

People on TikTok are loving this Toronto woman's all-pink vintage furniture store

One Toronto vintage store is taking "pretty in pink" to a whole new level and people on TikTok are loving it.

The Apartment, located on Queen Street East, might be a small shop but its bright pink exterior makes it hard to miss.

the apartment toronto

The Apartment is located at 238 Queen Street East in Toronto.

Fiona Watt is the owner and mastermind behind both the shop's aesthetic and its social media success. After posting only 11 TikTok videos to date, she's seen a big increase in visitors to her store. 

"Whether the videos are bringing people to the store or to my website, even if it's just one or two, I think that's amazing. The fact that they're bringing thousands of people, it's just blowing my mind," she said.

The Apartment originally opened in East Chinatown four years ago. Watt decided to paint it pink to help the small space stand out. When she moved the shop to Queen Street East, the pink aesthetic remained an integral part of her brand.

the apartment toronto

The majority of the decor inside The Apartment is pink.

"When I moved into a beautiful Victorian building with stained glass windows on Queen, it was just a no-brainer that I would make it the same pink that I had done on my other building," she told blogTO.

the apartment toronto

The Apartment is surrounded by colourful stores on Queen.

While the inside of the shop is largely pink, there are lots of splashes of other colours. The Apartment specializes in vintage home decor, including everything from couches to lamps to vases.

"I source every single piece in the store, whether it's from collectors, estate sales, thrift stores, garage sales and anywhere and everywhere," she said.

the apartment toronto

Decor, furniture and lighting can be found at The Apartment.

She is also the woman that runs the store's Instagram and TikTok accounts, which have a combined following of over 40,000.

Although social media plays a huge role in marketing the business, Watt believes it serves an even greater purpose.

the apartment toronto

A pink table and chair set for sale at The Apartment.

"I tried to keep my social media very positive during the pandemic. I know that people need beautiful things to look at and distract them from the day," she told blogTO. "That's one of the things I take pretty seriously with my Instagram."

Now that retail stores have been allowed to open with limited capacity in Toronto, Watt is excited to be welcoming shoppers into the store.

the apartment toronto

With retail stores now open, people are welcome to go inside and look around The Apartment.

The inventory inside changes every week or two, depending on how much sells and what Watt sources. 

"I think that's what makes it fun to come in, even if it's just for inspiration or to look around and enjoy yourself."

Photos by

Fiona Watt

