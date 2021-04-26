Fashion & Style
Mira Miller
Posted 8 hours ago
kit and ace toronto

Kit and Ace has closed its last remaining Toronto location

Popular streetwear brand Kit and Ace officially shut down its flagship Toronto location last month, marking the closure of the company's last existing store in the city.

A spokesperson for Kit and Ace confirmed to blogTO that the 102 Bloor St. West location closed its doors in March, roughly five years after it first opened.

But this isn't the end for Kit and Ace in Toronto: The spokesperson confirmed that the Vancouver-based company is busy working on relocating within the downtown area.

"We're so proud of how our presence has grown here, made possible with the energy, smiles, and optimism of our community," the spokesperson said. "We'll be keeping our community posted on our next moves as soon as possible."

In the meantime, fans of the Lululemon of streetwear — as the brand has been dubbed — can continue to shop on the company's website, and the Kit and Ace-owned coffee shop Sorry Coffee Co. remains open to customers at the shuttered Yorkville address.

Kit and Ace opened its very first Toronto location on Queen Street West back in 2015, but that store has since shuttered as well.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

