Drake General Store has permanently closed their flagship Toronto location

The flagship location is permanently closed for a store that has taken up a notable spot in a Toronto neighbourhood for a number of years now.

The Drake General Store opened up in its own dedicated space across from its namesake the Drake Hotel next to art store Curry's about five years ago.

The concept had grown from little more than a few trinkets for sale in the lobby area, to a space of its own next door to the hotel, to a multi-storey design shop.

They also expanded to multiple other locations around the city before scaling back to strategic shops within Hudson's Bay.

Now, the building is empty and for lease. Before becoming home to the General Store, it was a condo presentation centre.

Its unique look towering above the other lower level buildings in the area with oddly shaped windows stuck out on the West Queen West strip.

The brand still maintains an online operation.

The Drake General Store did not respond to blogTO's request for comment.