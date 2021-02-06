How a Toronto mom and her three daughters created a new skincare brand

A Toronto mom went into business with her three daughters to create a totally new skincare brand, and of course they called it "Pivot."

Cindy Berg and her daughters Emily and Sophie Berg and Emma Freed Berg were inspired to launch Pivot Skincare during the pandemic, around the spring and summer of 2020.

Cindy Berg had developed a nourishing plant-based facial oil while working in a dermatologist's office as a skincare consultant. Cindy had been putting together DIY facial kits for a distanced spa experience, and noticed many people were reaching out requesting her oil specifically.

"Once we had that operation set up, we just kept going and are

now developing more plant-based products. All of our products are hand-produced in small batches right in the heart of Toronto. All materials and ingredients are ethically sourced from local vendors, and all our packaging is recyclable," Cindy, Emily, Sophie and Emma told blogTO.

Their signature Plant-Based Nourishing Facial Oil (retailed at $55), has just seven ingredients that aim to help with evening skin tone, tightening, brightening, soothing, healing and reducing signs of aging: rice bran oil, frankincense oil, coconut oil, golden jojoba oil, lavender oil, rose geranium oil and vegetable glycerin.

"We didn't really know what to expect going in and figured that maybe our friends, family and clients would each buy a few bottles; but the response has been really amazing and overwhelmingly positive! One of the things we love about Pivot is that it is truly a multigenerational brand," says Pivot.

"We have customers of all ages and backgrounds, who all see great

results. Almost everyone that purchased a bottle when we launched back in October has replenished their supply. We have received a fantastic response, which we really love because the whole point of doing this is to help people feel good in their own skin."

They also have an epsom and pink Himalayan salt soak infused with the oil, and are working on a lip balm and body oil. The all-female family team has "a weekly Zoom meeting where we discuss anything from upcoming collaborations to new product development."

"Each of us has a different skill set and background, which really helped bring Pivot to life. Cindy, the founder and matriarch, was already in the skincare business with 20 years of experience working in that industry," they said.

"Emily works in marketing, Sophie is a professional illustrator and Emma is a jewelry designer, who recently launched her own, custom jewelry concierge business – Emmerson Fine Jewelry. This is a family business at its core, and we all play to our strengths. It's a labour of love."