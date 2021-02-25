Toronto department store's new facade has transformed part of Bloor Street

Popular luxury retailer Holt Renfrew has unveiled the completed renovations to its nearly 200k square-foot flagship store located on Bloor between Bay and Yonge.

The new Bloor Street facade features 270 feet of limestone stretching along the street as well as well as bronze canopies and 12-foot-high scenic windows showcasing all the gorgeous displays the location has been known for.

Previously, the location consisted of five different buildings, but in an interview with Canadian Architect, architecture and design firm Gensler described a desire to bring them together into one large complex so those passing by could see just how fantastically large the store really is.

The overhaul lasted well over a year beginning in May of 2019 and not completing until late 2020. Much like many retailers, Holt Renfrew is still waiting for the city to lift lockdown protocols to also reveal its new interior.

As reported by Retail Insider, the interior redesign will feature 12 main floor concessions for fashion, accessory, and jewellery brands. Chanel beauty shops and a Dior accessory concession are just a few of the many luxury brands expected to be represented.

While it could still be some time before retail outlets in Canada's largest city will be allowed to open, there's no doubt that shoppers are eager to spend their money. A rush of people wanting to be among the first to see the newly renovated luxury store could mean big trouble for practicing safe social distancing.

This transformation is part of a multi-year project that includes a luxury boutique hall in an effort to replicate popular European and Asian department stores. As a whole, Holt Renfrew had previously announced plans to invest over $400 million into Canadian stores during the project as reported by Fashion Network.

With the Bloor Street store located close to luxury retailers such as Gucci and Burberry, the Holts team is sure to be hoping that the new look draws some extra attention their way.

Once shopping in this city becomes safe, expect to see more than a few photos of the stunning new storefront make their way onto social media. After all, there's no better way to show you know style than looking stylish.