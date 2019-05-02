Here's what the renovated Holt Renfrew on Bloor St. will look like

The Holt Renfrew flagship store in Yorkville is about to get an exterior facelift befitting of its swanky address, and while we can't say for certain what it'll look like in the "after" shot, new renderings suggest that it'll at least be prettier than before.

Retail Insider reports that barricades are now in place for the impending facade update at 50 Bloor Street West with construction scheduled to start "soon."

The luxury department store is already well into the process of renovating its 190,000-square-foot retail space indoors, but this next phase of the project (which is expected to be completed in 2020) will result in a slick and cohesive frontage along the north side of Toronto's mink mile.

"The new facade, which will unify the piecemeal expansion along Bloor Street over the years, will feature grey limestone, bronze, glass and a new canopy," notes Retail Insider.

"Gensler is the master architect and designer of the new facade which will extend more than 250-feet along Bloor Street, and is said to cost in excess of $10-million to construct."

The store's existing white marble facade has been in place since it opened all the way back in 1978.