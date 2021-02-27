You can now order plants to your door on a Toronto food delivery app

With Toronto's lockdown order extended, people are relying on delivery services more than ever, and now even for buying their houseplants.

Promise Supply is a Toronto garden centre that uses Uber Eats to deliver plants straight to their customers' door.

Their store is in the Stackt Market, but with COVID-19 preventing customers from shopping indoors, the company had to get creative.

They were able to grow (pun intended) during the pandemic by providing customers with video calls, window shopping and instant delivery.

"Since we can't have people in and out of the shop, every little bit has helped us make it through the past few months, so we are thankful that we were able to set up on Uber Eats," said co-founder of Promise Supply, David King.

On their Uber Eats page you can find a variety of plants, planters and plant care items for sale. The company describes houseplants as something between new furniture and a pet.

"A plant is something that, when cared for, can last you a lifetime."

With more and more people staying indoors, Toronto has seen a surge of interest in houseplants. While some people do it to bring a little colour into their homes, others are finding comfort in taking care of another living thing.

Things I never thought I would google:



"houseplant delivery Toronto"



I'm home all the freaking time yet I've managed to kill more houseplants through neglect during this pandemic than ever before. — Christy😷loves😷masks😷in😷winter (@ChristyCeeCK) January 31, 2021

Although Promise Supply can help you find your perfect plant, once it arrives at your door it is up to you to keep it alive. Of course, if it doesn't make it, a replacement plant is now just a click away.