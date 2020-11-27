Popular budget makeup chain with 5 Toronto locations to close all stores

NYX Cosmetics, the highly popular make up brand known for its affordable products, has announced that it will be closing all its physical stores across Canaada.

The L'Oréal-owned company has already closed a number of its stores countrywide over the last few months.

NYX's 10 remaining stores in Canada, including five in Toronto, will soon shutter as well, though no exact closure date has been announced.

The brand's products will still be available through its online shop, Amazon, and at pharmacy retailers like Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall.

Founded by Los Angeles-based makeup artist Toni Ko in 1999, the brand expanded into the GTA with its first standalone store in 2015 at Mississauga's Square One.

Other locations followed with storefronts on Queen West, in the Eaton Centre, and at Yorkdale Mall.

This isn't the first country NYX has exited permanently: earlier this year, the brand closed its locations in Malaysia after three years in the market.

Ulta Cosmetics also made a move to online sales in September after announcing that it would be closing all its Canadian stores.