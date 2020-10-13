Toronto barber shop is giving discounts for people supporting other local businesses

A Toronto barbershop is spreading some neighbourhood love with discounted haircuts, so long as you shop local.

Your Neighbourhood Barbershop is offering $5 off of cuts to clients. The only requirement: a receipt that shows you shopped at a locally-owned restaurant or bar.

The shop at 2585 Lake Shore Blvd. West only opened officially at the beginning of September, but owner Andy Dinner says he's been living in the South Etobicoke neighbourhood for 33 years.

"I'm born and raised in the Lake Shore and Islington area," says Dinner. "I've always wanted to open a storefront here, and became a barber a few years back."

Dinner says that the goal since opening has been to uplift the surrounding businesses which have been struggling to make ends meet during COVID-19.

It started with Dinner paying-it-forward with 50 coffees at the Big Guy's Little Coffee Shop.

This most recent $5-off initative, which he launched on Tuesday, will continue until the end of the month. That means you can hit some local businesses like Kabob House for shawarma or Kitchen on Sixth for some takeout brunch and get some bones off a nice fade.

Dinner and apprentice Ariel offer haircuts that range from to $35, by appointment only, with social distancing rules in effect.

Despite opening in the midst of a pandemic, Dinner says his three-chair barber shop has been fairly busy.

"Business has actually been amazing because of the fact I'm so community-oriented," he says. "People are supporting me because I'm supporting everyone else."