Custom face masks in Toronto are just a click away. Whether you're looking for single orders to spruce up your personal face covering collection, or ordering in bulk for small events and corporate teams, there are plenty of sewers in the city taking your one-of-a- kind orders.

Here's where to buy custom face masks in Toronto.

Personal and besoke masks

This Toronto silkscreen brand offers masks that are lined, with a pocket for a filter. For $39 you can send along your own design via email. It can be a photograph, symbol, company logo, or even kids drawings — owner Kingi will handprint it for you.

This local collective is powered by a team of disabled folks who are sewing up a wide variety of fabric patterns and sizes. If you have any special requests, especially when it comes to specialty sizing or adaptive features, this group has you covered. Price is on a sliding scale, depending on what you can afford.

You can get your name or any other word sewed on to the outside of masks from this local brand, which also specializes in kids' masks. Mask kits include pouches with sanitizer and custom masks for $20.

Transitioning from custom bowties to custom face covers, this company offers masks in colours or patterns of your choice. You can also get request one word, monogram or image like a heart or Storm Trooper.

Tailor Raj Singh is making 100 per cent cotton, reusable face masks with designs of your choice. You can book an appointment or call the North York or King West shop to work through the details of your customization.

This Etobicoke-based sewer is taking custom orders for masks. Past personalized face coverings include flags, your favourite sports team logos, and a special order for someone's communion.

If you're looking for something a little more extravagant, perhaps for a socially-distanced wedding, this Toronto bridal milliner is making gorgeous masks and headband sets. Just call for details or visit the shop on Bathurst Street.

This eco-friendly bag and accessory store has pivoted to making face masks. Depending on your design, this Broadview shop can customize their 3D fabric face masks to your liking.

Branded designer pieces are repurposed by this downtown studio and fashioned into custom face masks. You'll need a minimum number of orders for them to start cutting, but every piece is made-to-order and entirely customization from the size, cut, lining and ties.

This local sewer originally started off making headbands for Black hair, but is now taking designs for their triple-layered masks. You just need to provide a logo, phrase or image.

Schedule a virtual appointment with Toronto designer Ross Mayer to discuss what you're looking for when it comes to your bespoke face covering.

Throw on your own design on one of these dual layer cloth face masks. Papi's Crafts offers these in black or white, in sizes that run from small to large. It's free shipping across Canada and local pick-up.

Brampton-based sewer Fatema Tayabally can put your logo or text on one of her custom face coverings. Just send a high-res image of the logo via e-mail. Masks come in four different sizes; colours depend on availability.

Toronto designer Chizoba Udeh-Martin is designing luxury face masks and cotton face masks. Just head to her website and fill in the custom order form to sort through the details.

Elegant masks for entire wedding parties can come in pretty fabrics like french lace, modern lace, satin and other coloured laces, all in 100 per cent cotton.

Bulk and corporate orders

Get some custom masks for you and your sports team or organization. This local company is responsible for team shops like Burlington Force Basketball or Toronto's One Volleyball.

You can customize C.E. Clothier's premium cotton face covering with the logo of your company, organization, or team. It's a minimum order of 100 masks, with free shipping on orders over $75.

Anela at Considerate Goods offers custom design for your brand's employees. There are two styles to choose from for short- or long-term wear; you get to choose the fabric colour, print or logo.

Message this wholesale manufacturer for volume discounts and customization options. This Canadian company offers a whole bunch of services, from embellishment and printing to specific cuts and trims.