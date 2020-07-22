Fashion & Style
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
ttc face masks

The TTC is selling branded face masks

Have you ever wanted to sport the logo for Toronto's transit system across half your face? Regardless of whether your answer is yes (which I'm guessing it isn't), you can now officially purchase TTC-branded face masks.

The agency released the new masks today, and they're now on sale on the TTC's online shop for just $5.

All proceeds collected from the new face coverings will go towards United Way, a non-profit that delivers services and supports to help tackle local poverty and related issues, including hunger, homelessness, social isolation and mental health. 

The non-medical masks are machine washable, reusable and made from double-layered, polyester jersey fabric.

They feature adjustable straps as well as an internal pocket to insert a filter sheet, though the filter is not included. 

Face coverings of any kind have been mandatory on the TTC since July 2. But if you still haven't gotten around to buying one or you're simply looking to add to your collection, you can always represent your city with one of the TTC's new branded masks.

TTC Customer Service

