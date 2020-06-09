Fashion & Style
where to buy face shield in toronto

Where to buy a face shield in Toronto

Where to buy a face shield in Toronto might be essential info if this PPE becomes the next big thing to protect ourselves. The good news is thare are many places to buy or even make your own face shield in Toronto.

Face shields have become all the rage in recent weeks as lockdown restrictions begin to lift and people in Toronto explore more ways to keep safe.

While face masks are just fine, some might say it doesn’t hurt to have another added layer of protection, especially considering production for shields has expanded across Canada.

Here’s where you can buy face shields in Toronto.

Second Barrier

Face shields here are made from a single material are are resusable with proper sanitation. The only catch is you must order a minimum of 25 shields and prices start at $18.90 per shield.

Fast Mask

While bandanas were their first product, this Toronto business has expanded production since 2018, to sell motorcycle gloves, decals, hats, shoe shields and now — face shields.

Michael's

Feeling a little crafty and want to make use of your spare time these days? Michael's has an entire section on their website providing customers with face shield making materials. Make your own at home!

Walmart

Walmart is home to many household items — so let's add face shields onto the list. Walmart has a wide selection of face shields to choose from — in a variety of sizes and colours.

Bauer Hockey

Bauer Hockey sells and creates their own medical-grade face shields for $9.99 each when buying a pack of 10. They also sell them at select retail stores in the city. These are one-size-fits-all and can be bought in bulk for businesses and organizations.

Rogue Fitness Canada

This fitness equipment supply company has face shields for personal, household or small business use. Buy a five-pack for $21.

3-D Prototype Design Inc.

This 3-D printing company now produces clip-on face shields that can be adjusted to fit your glasses.

Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire sells durable 3M face shields that are reusable and offer full face protection. There is a limit of four per customer and some shield designs may be discontinued at certain stores.

SportChek

This sports apparel brand also sells a variety of face shields and clip-on visors. Hurry though, some shields are currently on sale.

The Canadian Shield

Founded by the 3D-printing startup, InkSmith, from the Waterloo region in Ontario, The Canadian Shield has two-pack, three-pack, or 20-pack reusable face shields and bulk orders for businesses.

FirstAid4U

Naturally, a first aid company would come to the “aid” of people looking to protect themselves. FirstAid4U has custom-branded face shields (for single use). Businesses and consumers can buy them in bulk for their employees.

Mr. Printer

This printing company in Toronto is making one-size-fits-all face shields that are customizable and ready to ship within a day or two.

Wayne Safety Inc.

Based in Toronto, this protective equipment company offers face shields from an array of different suppliers including 3M, Peltor and Bionic.

Toronto Stamp Inc.

As a part of their Unitum Consortium network to provide the government and frontline workers with face shields, Toronto Stamp Inc. offers Health Canada approved shields in bulk orders of 100 to 500 shields.

