Toronto business is making special carpets to help with social distancing

Businesses across Toronto have been forced to pivot their manufacturing abilities and sell new products made for a world in the midst of a pandemic, and one local company is now creating carpets that are specially designed to make social distancing easier.

Reznick Event Carpets is known in Toronto for rolling out luxury carpets at large festivals and galas, all of which have been cancelled as a result of the global health crisis.

In light of this, company director Lianne Fonseca decided to take advantage of the many colours and styles of carpet and vinyl sitting unused in their warehouse by making them into temporary flooring and carpets with social distancing markers built in.

The new products come in a variety of colours and materials, and they're ideal for businesses looking to implement physical distancing measures among customers as they begin the process of reopening.

"We’ve seen that Manitoba and Saskatchewan are requiring stores to post floor markings to help people socially distance," Fonseca said.

"We have so much experience as installers of temporary flooring and I’m hopeful that our solutions will help Ontario small businesses with traffic flow and crowd control as they plan for re-opening."

The company is currently offering a variety of products for businesses including printed floor vinyl, carpet and turf circles and other shapes, branded carpet and vinyl for social distancing, package solutions (door openers, stanchions, vinyl/carpet markings), weatherproof outdoor carpet and weatherproof outdoor turf/artificial grass.

"Whether you’re a clothing retailer, grocery store, bank, daycare… social distancing is something new to all businesses," their website states.

"Reznick can offer top notch customer service to meet your needs when it comes to keeping within regional bylaws of social distancing while providing you with a carpet that matches your brand & keeps your business unique."