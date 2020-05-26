IKEA stores in Toronto and Ontario are now open

IKEA stores in Toronto and across Ontario are officially open, the company announced today.

The Swedish furniture chain closed its doors in March as part of the province-wide pandemic lockdown. It's reopened all of its Ontario stores as of today.

"IKEA Canada is pleased to reopen seven additional stores, including all Ontario locations, as well as stores based in the Montreal area," reads a press release.

"In Ontario, this includes Burlington, Etobicoke, Ottawa, North York and Vaughan locations."

The company has made some changes to its in-store experience under guidance from health and safety officials that will see the IKEA Restaurant and children’s play area, Småland, remain closed and the IKEA Bistro open for takeout only.

Other health and safety measures include:

Strict physical distancing guidelines of minimum two metres apart, and floor decals for line-ups.

Limiting the number of visitors overall and maintaining a strict capacity in select areas.

Frequent sanitization and cleaning of units and surfaces including carts (after every use).

Personal protective equipment (PPE) for employees.

Separation screens around cash registers and customer service points.

Hand sanitizer throughout the store and clear information on preventive hygiene methods to minimize the potential risk of infection.

Health and safety requirements for workers and third-party vendors, including a temperature check when they enter the building.

IKEA also advises customers to do things like "plan their specific purchase in advance, checking stock availability on IKEA.ca, consider a non-peak time or later date to shop if the need isn’t immediate, only touch product that they intend to buy and shopping in groups of two or less."