Toronto wedding delivery service now lets you celebrate your special day at home

Getting married during a pandemic might be the last thing on many couple's minds since it means not sharing that special day with friends and family.

But for anyone wishing to celebrate anyway, a new wedding delivery service is offering the chance to mark the special day from home.

White Glove Wedding Delivery Service was created by wedding planner Rebecca Chan to give couples the opportunity to celebrate on their originally scheduled date from the comfort of their home.

"Because of COVID-19, couples are being forced to reschedule their wedding celebrations. We understand that it is difficult to let go of the special date you have picked, and then having to wait months, or sometimes up to a year later, to celebrate together," says the website.

"So many of our clients are in this same position, and we know the heartbreak they are going through."

The service is described as a "mini wedding in a box" that includes a curated and customized package of items and services.

Couples can choose a Private Celebration Ceremony that includes a medium bouquet, mini cake or sweets spread, sparkling wine and a piano recording of their favourite song.

The Symbolic Elopement Ceremony is "for the couple who want to hold a symbolic ceremony with an officiant, this service allows you to exchange vows and still celebrate in style on your original wedding date."

In addition to goodies and decorations, an officiant will be available for a virtual ceremony via Zoom.

The service includes add-ons, as well. Couples can upgrade to an in-person officiant. If a marriage licence and two witnesses are available, an official ceremony can be held outside where social distancing is possible.

There's also a Dinner for Two package available that doubles as a reception service, and more add-ons like a photographer (photographs must be taken outside), a 1-on-1 makeup and hair lesson, a large premium bouquet and custom upgrades.

Delivery is available within the GTA and can be purchased for a friend. Items sent can all be kept to commemorate the special day.

And even if it rains, the service offers clear or white umbrellas at a discounted rate.

So even though it's been a tough wedding season for many, the service would like to remind everyone that "love isn’t cancelled."