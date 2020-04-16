10 stores in Toronto doing free local delivery

Free local delivery in Toronto is just another reason to buy directly from small businesses in the city. Virtual retail therapy might be the thing you need during quarantine, so why not support local when you can also get the goods shipped to you free of charge.

Here are some Toronto stores doing free local delivery.

Buy anything from this lifestyle shop, which stocks stuff made almost exclusively by women, and they'll deliver it from their Dundas West shop to anywhere in Toronto for free.

Whether you're shopping greeting cards (as a nice gesture for a frontline worker, perhaps), cocktail kits, or jewellery, this Cabbagetown shop will send your purchase anywhere in Canada at no extra cost.

Forget the world's woes and peruse this store's fun stock books, mugs, jewellery, and other miscellaneous goods. They deliver to anywhere in Canada for free when you use the code strongertogether.

This Dundas West store is now offering free shipping, meaning you can get something from their collection of Portuguese goods delivered anywhere in Toronto.

When you're in the mood to drop a couple bills on some designer goods from Paloma Wool or Studio Nicholson, the fact that they delivery across Canada for free (also use the code strongertogether) will make your wallet feel better.

This quaint gift boutique on Roncesvalles is now shipping all its local and handmade goods for free, as long as you spend more than $50 on fun indoor activities. Just beware, all their puzzles (a personal favourite part of the shop) are sold out.

Some National Geographic books might be a good way to vicariously explore the outdoors, or maybe you desperately need some of their NSTP beard oil. Either way, this Canadiana shop is offering free shipping nationwide on orders over $50.

This homegrown jewellery store is back to its e-commerce roots, but they've upped the ante with free shipping on all orders across Canada and the U.S., and they're doing free returns too.

This home decor store in Cabbagetown stocks covetable items from local makers. They're also doing free porch and lobby drop-offs on Mondays and Thursdays.

There's a couple reasons to buy from this local brand. One is that they're donating three meals to partnering food banks for every garment sold. The other reason: it's free shipping across Canada, so you can treat yourself and feed someone at the same time.