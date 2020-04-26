Poop Cafe in Toronto has transformed into a sewing factory for face masks
Poop Cafe has been known in Toronto for serving desserts in toilet-shaped bowls, but during the pandemic they're going to be known for using their space to sew face masks.
The staff of Poop Cafe can be seen through the storefront window busy at sewing machines making the many colourful masks, which are available to everybody, not just frontline workers.
In this time of COVID 19, people are trying their best to make a difference. @poopcafe.ca, a poop-themed cafe (they bake poop shaped cookies and serve icecream sundaes in mini ceramic toilet bowls) in Toronto's Koreatown has been busy manufacturing face masks for the community and front line medical workers. Like all restaurants in Toronto, they cannot open for dine-in customers. So, they have converted their dining area into a sewing centre. Taking this photo was difficult because I had to direct the subject in this photo through hand gestures as she could not hear me through the window. Interestingly, although we were separated by glass, I felt connected to her spirit through her beautiful smile. She had a great sense of pride and joy in what she was doing. #ViewFromQuarantine #yourshotphotographer #covid_19
A staff of just four have made about 400 masks already, and are in the process of making more. They're also making cute "poop" shaped cookies decorated to look like they're also wearing face masks, which can be purchased at the cafe for $3.
The masks were initially free, but Poop Cafe has since run out of materials, so to restock they've had to start charging $5 for two masks. Still reasonable, considering they'll also custom design a mask to fit your face while you wait. Apparently they can judge the proper size through the window.
Canadian health officials have now stated that wearing face masks is an effective preventative measure, and fortunately, Poop Cafe isn't the only place to get them.
Poop Cafe
