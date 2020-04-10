10 stores to get an ergonomic chair for your home office in Toronto

An ergonomic chair for your home office in Toronto is essential right now as working remotely becomes the new normal. While sofas, beds and the kitchen table might suffice in a pinch, a comfortable chair that actually fits with your home office desk might just become your most prized possession.

Here are some stores in Toronto where you can get an ergonomic chair delivered for your home office.

This chain store knows a thing or two when it comes to office supplies. When looking for an ergonomic chair to get the job done while on a budget, this retailer won’t let you down. They have chairs starting at only $70 and if it's in stock, it shouldn't take too long to show up at your door.

This Canadian chain is offering free shipping on orders above $500. This means you might have a tough time picking between the chic Nixon Office Chair going for $343 or something like the Aeron chair which comes at a much higher price point.

The stalwart e-commerce site has something affordable for everybody, and when it comes to chairs, it won’t let you down. In addition to ergonomic office chairs, they have kneeling chairs, exercise ball chairs, office stools, and accessories for chairs to make them as comfortable as you need them to be.

For a modern and elegant chair, look no further than West Elm. This store has beautiful and colorful pieces at very attractive prices. Many of the office chairs are on sale, and you’ll be able to find something starting at $335.

If you’re looking for an affordable office chair, IKEA should be tops on your list. Here, you can find a FLINTAN office chair for $89.99, or the chic ALEFJÄLL for $299. You can also pick up a floor protector to protect your home's floor against spills or wear.

If you’re looking for moderately-priced office chairs in timeless, modern styles, CB2 might be the place to get them. The Channel Green Velvet office chair ($999) is a stunning piece that will elevate any home office, and will definitely stand out in virtual meetings.

This high-end store has covetable ergonomic designer chairs like the Cosm Chair that might make you never want to get up again. All chairs come with free shipping.

This retailer has a good selection of moderately-priced furniture. The Willy Lime office chair comes in various colours and is going for $99, while the Valerio White office chair will qualify you for free shipping with its $299 price tag.

Retailing new and used pieces, this North York store has various kinds of seating for all your office needs. Prices range from $150 all the way up to $800 for a designer chair.

This Rosedale shop might be closed but they're offering no-contact curbside delivery or store curbside pickup. Their selection includes a wide variety of moderately-priced ergonomic office chairs, everything from simple pieces like the Director Comfort ($449) to the intriguing and distinguished Unico ($479).

