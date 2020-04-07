Fashion & Style
10 stores to get a desk for your home office in Toronto

A desk for your home office in Toronto is essential right now as work in the time of COVID-19 is entirely housebound. Being responsible citizens and doing our part to curb the spread of the virus does not have to mean working at the dinner table, on the couch or on the floor.

Here are some stores to find a desk for your home office in Toronto.

IKEA

The Swedish megastore has a variety of office desks at variou price points. The BEKANT desk ($1,236) allows you to either sit or stand at it, while the THYGE desk ($129) is about as simple as they come, but with adjustable legs. All desks are available for contactless delivery.

Gus Modern and Stylegarage

This Ossington store is the place to turn to for classy, mid-century modern and locally-made desks. The Gander desk ($1,625) is perfect for more compact spaces — made of solid wood with bent metal detailing, it’s so beautifully designed it might just motivate you to get work done.

CB2

This store has a variety of contemporary looking office desks including the Stairway Modular Desk ($499) which is fun to look at but also practical in that it can be configured with shelves ($799) for extra storage space. While all CB2 stores are closed, the retailer’s COVID-19 response promises a trouble-free online shopping experience.

Staples

If you’re looking for something that will do its job so that you can do your job, and you also happen to be on a budget, look no further than the Altra Owen Retro laptop desk ($120.99) on offer at Staples. With teal legs that give it a subtle pop of colour, this sleek desk is available from the site for delivery and is simple to assemble.

Design Within Reach

If you’re looking for a desk to complement your personality or the aesthetic of any room, look no further than the designer modern desks and tables available here. The Nelson Swag Leg Desk ($2,970.75) is a freelance artist’s dream while the AGL Table ($7,216.50) comes in various finishes.

Elte MKT

Office desks here are like works of art. The Gallagher desk ($1,795) comes with brass legs that stand in stark contrast to the dark finish of its white oak top. They're also currently offering 20 per cent off on all in-stock items. The retailer’s brick and mortar stores are closed, but you can order online, and the store's team is available for video chats.

EQ3

This Canadian store realizes that our homes are sanctuaries these days, and to reflect this, the Canadian designer and retailer is offering a 20 per cent discount on all its items — they also come with free shipping on orders over $500. So you can nab something like the Airia Media Cabinet for $1,588.65, or the simple Kendall desk for $679.20.

BoConcept

The Danish furniture retailer is providing virtual or over-the-phone design consultations right now. The store’s motto is “work hard and look good doing it,” and this is reflected in the office desks on offer. Leaning toward the mid-century aesthetic, pieces like the Cupertino desk go for $2,439.00, and provide plenty of work and storage space.

Resource Furniture

This retailer specializes in desks for small spaces. The Mister desk can be a sideboard, desk, or a bar, and the Bridge desk is sustainably made and pays homage to the bridges of Portugal. The pieces are made to order and quotes can be requested through their site.

Urban Mode

This popular Toronto shop has a variety of desks that will set you back anywhere from $500 to $2,000. This simple Home Desk ($1,006) might be the most practical with pre-installed USB plug-ins and velcro straps for cords and cables.

