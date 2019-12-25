Boxing Day sales in Toronto for 2019 are aplenty, with major post-Christmas price-slashers on tech, fashion, beauty stuff, and all the other stuff you don't necessarily need, but you're buying, because it's on sale. Get ready to throw some elbows (just kidding, Canadians don't do that) for one final shopping spree before 2020.

Here's a roundup of Boxing Day sales in Toronto for 2019.

Fashion

Boxing Week at this Toronto apparel store means free shipping Canada-wide, plus 15% off purchases of $200 or more, $20% off $300 or more, and a free gift when you spend over $100. Free exchange will be available until January 6.

This Toronto-born brand is offering discounts on nearly everything in store, except for the print-to-order Nausea Nostalgia collection. That means big sale on fried egg print polos and candy skull trousers.

Ossington's Detroit-based watch store has announced its shuttering for good, meaning you have from now until December 28 (or maybe even as early as Boxing Day) to get a whopping 80% off everything in store.

Prices are at an all-time low at this Queen West shop selling performance pants for men and women, including up to 30% off jeans and free shipping on orders over $99.

Furniture and Design

For the entirety of Boxing Week, this store with locations in Liberty Village and King East is offering 20% off all their furniture and home goods.

This fancy furniture spot on Davenport is doing three days of deals from December 26 to 28, with up to 70% off all of their collections.

Tech

One of the city's most popular photo equipment stores is taking 40% off select cameras all week, so if you've meaning to upgrade your DSLR, now might be the time.

Save up to 50% off Ledgo lighting, 40% off B enro tripods, 30% off Tenba bags and more at this Corktown store. They're also doing free shipping all Boxing Week.

Opening an hour earlier on Boxing Day, you'll be able to get into this Manulife Centre store at 9 a.m. to snag some sweet deals on bookshelf speakers, discounted Bose, turntables, and more.

Special deals on cameras are happening up until January 9, including $530 in future savings when you buy a Nikon D850 body, or special bundle brices on a Sony A7 III.

From December 26 to January 2, you can get huge discounts on everything from inkjet printers to gaming consoles, monitors, and other tech necessities.

Art and Toys

You can save 50% off some of the biggest shows coming to Toronto, including Miss Saigon, Riverdance, and The Illusionists. Buy online and use the code BOXWEB.

This West Queen West kid's store is skipping Boxing Day proper and running its sale on December 27 instead, with 40% off kids clothes, and 25% off stuff like winter boots and toys.