Fashion & Style
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
victoria beckham

Victoria Beckham was just in Toronto and poked fun at her signature facial expression

Posh Spice herself graced Toronto with her presence today in order to promote her new beauty brand, which she launched last September.

Victoria Beckham announced last April she'd be heading to Toronto in November to attend Suzanne Rogers' fifth fashion event, Suzanne Rogers Presents, for an intimate fashion presentation followed by a luncheon.

While she was in town, Beckham also stopped at Breakfast Television for an interview where she spoke about her affection for Toronto and how much she's enojoyed her time here so far.

Later on her Instagram story, Beckham posted multiple shots of a jacket bearing the words "Don't tell me to smile," poking fun at her classic serious expression. 

victoria beckham in torontoBeckham also addressed the matter while at the luncheon.

"It always works in my favour that people think I'm miserable, or an ice queen, or stony-faced, because people are always pleasantly surprised when they meet me," she said.

Of course the star sported only the most beautiful attire while out on the town, and she even signed a bunch of autographs while leaving Breakfast Television this morning.

And let's be honest, no one can pull off resting bitch face better than Posh herself.

Lead photo by

Victoria Beckham

