FAO Schwarz is opening a store in Toronto just in time for the holidays

The holiday season is officially upon us and we all know what that means: time to spend all your hard-earned money on gifts for the people you love!

Luckily, toy company FAO Schwarz is about to open a holiday pop-up in Toronto for the second year in a row with every gift imaginable for those special little people in your life. 

The iconic toy company, which has been in operation for over 100 years, is opening a holiday pop-up store in the Hudson's Bay on Queen St. West starting on November 23. 

The pop-up will offer great gift ideas for all those getting their Christmas shopping done early, and it'll also feature in-store events and acitivities for kids. 

The temporary FAO Schwarz store will offer drum lessons, holiday card-making and DIY holiday ornament-making.

Make sure to register online in advance to garuantee your spot.

The pop-up will be open daily from November 23 until December 7 from 10 a.m. until 9.m.

Hudson's Bay

